Oxford woman, 90, celebrated as loyal senior center member

She joined the Senior Center in 1992, some months after the death of her husband in October 1991.

“They had a bus trip planned and I wanted to travel. I did go on that trip and quite a few after that. I’ve been to all fifty states. Before (joining the center), I had only been in Kentucky and Ohio,” she said. Not all of those trips were organized through the Senior Center but many were with Croswell Tours. “One of those was a trip through the Panama Canal. That was mind-boggling. I’ve done some really good ones. I think I did all I could do.”

Another favorite trip was an Alaska cruise which she took three times. In addition to seeing the fifty states, she has also made trips to Mexico, Spain and Africa.

Volunteer service in many capacities has marked those 30 years of membership in the Oxford Seniors organization. While the travel took some of her time, volunteer services took a lot of time when she was home in Oxford.

“I drove the van for 13 years. I dispatched, worked in the kitchen, did some newsletters, anything that was around,” she said.

Wynn has also been a familiar face in the center’s annual Masters Games in September, taking part in as many sporting events as possible, although that involvement has been curtailed in the past few years.

“I’ve done them every year since I’ve been here. There is always overlap between events or I would have done more. I used to get in a lot, but now it’s just bowling and card games,” she said. “When we started, Norma Smith and I were in the youngest age group. We were the only ones. Now, I’m the only one in my age group.”

She said it has been a great experience being a part of Oxford Seniors over the years, being able to give back by volunteering.

“It’s a great place to come. It’s the people, mostly,” she said.