BreakingNews
Oxford Walgreens to close next month

Oxford Walgreens to close next month

Store closure not tied to recent pharmacist protests, company says

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

News
By Keith BieryGolick
47 minutes ago
X

A Walgreens store on Locust Street in Oxford will be shuttering for good on Nov. 15.

An employee at the store told the Journal-News her coworkers were not explicitly told why. Shannon Mooney, a shift leader at the Oxford location, said the company is closing some stores nationwide. Mooney has worked there for three years.

A spokeswoman for Walgreens said the company is trying to retain local employees at nearby locations. She did not directly answer a question about why the store is closing.

“When faced with the difficult decision to close a location, several factors are taken into account, including our existing footprint of stores, dynamics of the local market, and changes in the buying habits of our patients and customers,” said Karen May, a spokeswoman for Walgreens.

The closure announcement locally came as Walgreens made headlines for pharmacist walkouts in other parts of the country. Organizers told reporters this week they walked out to protest poor working conditions. They said the company places unreasonable demands on pharmacy workers without adequate staffing, according to USA Today.

“The closure of the Locust Street store is unrelated to the walkouts,” May said on Tuesday. “The vast majority of our 9,000 locations continue to serve our patients and customers.”

Walgreens announced in June plans to close 150 stores by next summer. At the time, the company cited lagging sales, in part because of lower COVID-19 vaccine and testing sales, according to the Associated Press.

In Oxford, there is a CVS less than half a mile from Walgreens. The closest Walgreens to Oxford is 11 miles away, in Hamilton.

In Other News
1
Ohio house passes property tax relief bill
2
Popular Hamilton restaurant Coach House is open again
3
Butler County to spend $1M enhancing senior services
4
Middletown students will visit Sorg Opera House to screen horror film...
5
Have you seen him? 76-year-old with dementia missing from Champaign...

About the Author

Keith BieryGolick
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top