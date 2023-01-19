Oxford Twp. Trustees name board roles for 2023

The following are the minutes from the most recent Oxford Twp. Trustees meeting and publish as submitted.
The Oxford Township Board of Trustees held its first regular monthly meeting of 2023 on Jan. 9. This is the organizational meeting each year, so officers and committee representatives were selected. Norma Pennock will serve as president for 2023; Kate Rousmaniere will serve as vice-president.
Representatives from Trebel, Inc. presented information explaining how the company would offer services for electric aggregation for residents of the unincorporated Township area who are served by Duke Energy. The trustees agreed to discuss this issue further at the February meeting and at that time will finalize a questionnaire for Trebel and Energy Alliances, whose representatives presented at the November meeting. Responses to that questionnaire will provide the means for the trustees to select one of the two companies as a partner for the electric aggregation project.
Road Superintendent Johnny Smith reported on his winter work projects, namely brush cutting and equipment maintenance and repair. He advised the Trustees that a new salt truck purchase needs to be scheduled in the near future. Police Chief Patrick Piccioni reported that since Dec. 12, the department has responded to 165 calls for service, taken 11 reports and made one arrest. There were 13 traffic crashes on Township roads during that period, only one with injury. The Trustees approved Piccioni’s request to send Major Jeff King to a LeadsOnline leadership conference in Charlotte, NC in April, and also to send both Piccioni and King to the International Chief of Police Conference in San Diego in October.
The next regular meeting of the Oxford Twp. Board of Trustees will be at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13. Virtual attendance is possible via the township website.
About the Author