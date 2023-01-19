Oxford Twp. Trustees name board roles for 2023

The Oxford Township Board of Trustees held its first regular monthly meeting of 2023 on Jan. 9. This is the organizational meeting each year, so officers and committee representatives were selected. Norma Pennock will serve as president for 2023; Kate Rousmaniere will serve as vice-president.

Representatives from Trebel, Inc. presented information explaining how the company would offer services for electric aggregation for residents of the unincorporated Township area who are served by Duke Energy. The trustees agreed to discuss this issue further at the February meeting and at that time will finalize a questionnaire for Trebel and Energy Alliances, whose representatives presented at the November meeting. Responses to that questionnaire will provide the means for the trustees to select one of the two companies as a partner for the electric aggregation project.