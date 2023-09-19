Oxford Twp. trustees hear from road superintendent about completed work

Editor’s note: Oxford Twp. submits its monthly board meeting minutes to the Oxford Press. These are published as submitted.

The Oxford Twp. Board of Trustees conducted its regular monthly meeting on Sept. 11 at Township Hall, 925 S. Main St.

Road Superintendent Johnny Smith reported that berm maintenance work on Shera, Stout and Haywort Roads is nearly complete. This work is accomplished with the assistance of Reily Twp. road employees and equipment. Ditch maintenance on selected roads including Indian Creek, Oxford Milford, Beechpoint, Taylor and Buckley will be done in the near future. This work is accomplished with the assistance of Butler County Engineer’s Office employees and equipment.

Police Chief Patrick Piccioni reported that in the past month the department has responded to 190 calls for service, taken 10 reports, made 6 arrests, responded to 8 traffic crashes and made 68 traffic stops. He expects that an upgrade to the department’s computer network should be completed in the few days.

A public meeting related to the proposed Electric Aggregation program for unincorporated Oxford Twp. has been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at Talawanda Middle School. All residents of the unincorporated township will receive information by mail in early October.

The trustees discussed a suggestion from Butler County Auditor Nancy Nix that the 2023 property tax rates (the portion related to inside millage) be voluntarily reduced by all taxing jurisdictions in the County for one year. Consideration was given to the fact that neither Talawanda School District nor Butler County is likely to follow Nix’s suggestion, and to the fact that while the impact on individual properties is small, the collective value to the Township’s ability to operate is significant. The Trustees declined to follow Nix’s suggestion.

The next regular meeting of the Oxford Township Board of Trustees will be at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 9 9. Virtual attendance is possible via the Township website.