Oxford Twp. purchases new police cruiser for nearly $49K

Editor’s note: The following are the Oxford Twp. Board of Trustees minutes from the Aug. 14 meeting.

Regular monthly financial reports from Fiscal Officer Rooney were approved, and the Trustees authorized a purchase order in the amount of $48,791 for a new police department cruiser, a Dodge Durango. An additional $5,498 will be needed to customize the vehicle after delivery.

Road Superintendent Johnny Smith reported that the Butler County Engineer’s crew completed a culvert replacement on Todd Road in mid-July. He continues with routine summer mowing, brush cutting and vehicle maintenance.

Police Chief Patrick Piccioni reported that in the past month the department has responded to 193 calls for service, taken 23 reports, made 7 arrests, responded to 10 traffic crashes and made 83 traffic stops. He announced the promotion of Constable Johnny Tolbert to Sergeant and reported on training in progress. An upgrade to in-vehicle hot spots has been accomplished with Verizon and office technical upgrades with Spectrum are under discussion.

Due to minimal interest on the part of full-time employees, the Trustees decided that supplemental AFLAC insurance policies will not be offered.

The next regular meeting of the Oxford Twp. Board of Trustees will be at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, September 11. Virtual attendance is possible via the township website.