Oxford Twp. moves to join national, billion-dollar opioid settlement agreement

Teva, Allergen, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart are all involved in the national settlement agreement, after local governments across the country filed lawsuits against the pharmacies for the adverse consequences of the opioid epidemic. The proposed settlements could pay up to $20 billion to local governments.

Oxford Twp. Trustee President Norma Pennock told the Journal-News the township is now authorized to sign the participation agreement in the settlement, joining a plethora of regional jurisdictions all looking to get their share, including Oxford, Middletown, Monroe, Liberty Twp., Fairfield and Hamilton.