Oxford Seniors to host free dinner, musical performance Monday

Credit: Nick Graham

By Avery Kreemer
53 minutes ago

Oxford Senior and Community Center will host two coordinated events Monday for residents to get their fill of food and music.

The night will include a free barbecue chicken meal with mac ‘n’ cheese, coleslaw, fruit and dessert and will be followed by a performance from the inter-generational Oxford Community Band.

The meal will be prepared by Miami University nutrition students under the guidance of professor Nancy Parkinson, a registered dietician who founded the monthly Community Meal last summer.

Steve Schnaabl, executive director of Oxford Seniors, told the Journal-News that there will be about 150 meals available. Recent dinners have drawn about 70 people, but the remaining meals have been picked up carry-out style or hand delivered to residents near the center and student residence halls.

Dinner will be served from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Music begins at 6:30 p.m. in the center’s Great Room, featuring works by John Phillip Sousa, George Gershwin, Rodgers & Hammerstein, and others. Schnaabl said the events are interdependent, noting, “we wanted to make sure people knew that they were invited to come to both.”

Oxford Senior and Community Center is located at 922 Tollgate Drive.

About the Author

Avery Kreemer is the enterprise and investigative reporter for the Journal-News and an Ohio University graduate. Avery covers various topics throughout Butler County and works alongside our teams at Dayton Daily News and Springfield News Sun to widely cover the Miami Valley. You can send tips, questions or comments to his linked email.

