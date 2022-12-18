Oxford resident sues city over mask mandate

In the complaint, Prows charges that city policymakers repeatedly ended the mask mandate when students left campus. Prows called this “blatant discrimination for young students furthering their education and career goals.”

As well as the city itself, named as defendants in the case are city officials Chief John A. Jones, Michael Smith, Doug Elliott, William Snavely, Chantel Raghu, Jason Bracken, Glenn Ellerbe, David Prytherch and Edna Southard. Prows said he hoped the case would result in the return of fines to students and apologies and resignations from the officials involved.

“I want this behavior to stop and perhaps be a reminder to other municipalities in Ohio to respect the U.S. and Ohio constitutions and more importantly, respect the inherent God-given rights of ‘We the People.’ Government is instituted by the consent of the governed. Government is there to protect the rights of the people, not trample them,” he said.

Snavely, Oxford’s mayor, said he would not comment on pending litigation involving the city.

