Oxford property owners to be notified of responsibility to repair curbs, sidewalks

News
By Taj Simmons, contributing writer
1 hour ago

Oxford will pay up to $295,000 to re-coat its 2-million gallon water reservoir, which is expected to be completed in August 2023.

The city also agreed to pay up to $520,000 in street resurfacing and maintenance focusing on Tollgate Drive, Beech Street, and Collins Street.

Additionally, the city has passed a resolution to notify property owners of their responsibility to maintain proper curbs, gutters, sidewalks and other driveway aprons.

If property owners won’t be making repairs to properties they have identified as “defective, missing or sub-standard,” the city will conduct repairs on their behalf, while also charging property owners via property taxes. A full list of affected property owners is available on the City of Oxford website.

