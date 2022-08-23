Oxford Police Reports, Aug. 15-21, 2022

The victim told police the female had also punched him and she was found to be in possession of two fake Pennsylvania driver’s licenses. Her valid Ohio license showed her to be 17. She also wore a bar wristband.

The juvenile said another male was trying to hit on her in the bar and she told Abdur-Rahim when he tried a second time. She told the officer she did not care if they confiscated the fake driver’s licenses because she would just buy more and continue going to bars.

Her mother was contacted and came to the station. The juvenile admitted slapping one of the two people at the counter to get him away from Abdur-Rahim. She and her mother were served with juvenile summons for assault, offenses concerning underage persons and prohibitions and released to the custody of her mother.

The officer returned to Skipper’s and viewed footage of the incident. It showed Abdur-Rahim at the counter and the juvenile approaching him and saying something. He and a friend then went over to two others to confront them and after speaking, he slapped the drink out of the other’s hand. When he got food they had ordered, they walked toward the door but he bumped the male whose drink he had slapped from his hand.

That caused another altercation during which Abdur-Rahim grabbed another employee by the throat. He was pushed to the ground but got up and began throwing punches at both, hitting them both in the face. When they finally left the patio, one of the two victims followed and Abdur-Rahim turned and punched him again.

Abdur-Rahim was charged with two counts of assault, prohibitions and obstructing official business. He was taken to the Butler County Jail.

Dogs running loose kill another dog

A report was made of two dogs coming onto the property of a residence on Contreras Road in the early evening of August 18 and killing a dog in the yard.

Residents of the home in question said two large white fluffy dogs came on to the property and attacked a resident’s 14-year-old Chihuahua in the front yard. The attack was described as the two dogs picking up the smaller one in their mouths and shaking her. The daughter of the dog’s owner was there and described the scene for the officer saying the Chihuahua was making noises as it was being crushed.

After the attack, the dog was taken inside and they began calling veterinarians but the dog died of the injuries. The officer confirmed it was deceased. The officer was told the dogs had attacked the victim’s Doberman while it was in the front yard in a prior incident.

Also present was Lindsey Ryan, 42, owner of the two dogs, which were now in her vehicle. The report noted she apologized for the damage her dogs had done that day, but described her as contentious regarding prior occurrences.

Ryan was issued citation for dogs running at large.

Underage drinker shows confusion

A police officer responded to a call at 1 a.m. August 17 about an intoxicated, unconscious male in the zero block of North Poplar Street and was directed to the retaining wall of a raised garden.

He was asked for identification and produced a horizontal New York driver’s license and was asked if he was from New York. He nodded yes, but when asked for his home address, confused the street name with that of the town shown on the license. He was also confused about the address number.

The officer detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath and observed he was swaying. The New York license was checked and returned as not on file. He was asked for his real license and fell backwards into the garden. When he regained consciousness, he was helped into a sitting position and his wallet searched. A Georgia license was located and confirmed his identification and age as 20.

He was asked if he had any other fake licenses and said he did not have any. When he was told about the New York license, he said someone must have put it in his pocket. EMS arrived and took him to McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital.

He was issued summons for disorderly conduct, prohibited acts and offenses concerning underage persons.

Cleaning crew made resident’s bed

A cleaning crew sent to an apartment where one of two roommates had terminated the lease and moved out went beyond the usual cleaning duties and made the bed of the remaining roommate.

An officer responded to an address on Brown Road when the woman called to complain. The property management firm had called to have the common areas and the former roommate’s bedroom cleaned but the remaining roommate complained she should have been notified.

She told the officer she returned home to find items in her room moved and the bed made. She said if she had known, she would have locked the door to her room.

Driver facing OVI after .326 test

An officer on patrol in a marked police cruiser on East Walnut Street at 9:13 p.m. August 17 saw a vehicle stop at an intersection where there was no stop sign or pedestrians crossing the street. The vehicle had neither headlights or taillights operating.

The driver was identified by his driver’s license, but made no effort to produce proof of insurance when asked. He said he had been drinking at a bar Uptown and the officer detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the vehicle. He admitted to drinking two gin and tonics.

He did finally produce the proof of insurance.

He was told to step out of the vehicle and agreed to submit to standard field sobriety tests. The first two tests produced a total of 11 clues to intoxication. On the third test, the one-leg stand, he was unable perform the test and reportedly said, “I can’t do it, it’s not the alcohol.”

He was placed under arrest for OVI and handcuffed. He was taken to the police department for booking. His vehicle was towed and impounded.

He agreed to a breath sample and the test produced a reading of 0.326. He was advised his driving privileges were suspended and his license confiscated.

He was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and also issued a citation for time for lighted lights. He was transported to his residence.