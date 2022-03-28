journal-news logo
Oxford police asking for help to find missing man with autism

Nathaniel Coffin. OXFORD POLICE

Nathaniel Coffin. OXFORD POLICE

By Lauren Pack
Oxford police are asking for help in finding a missing 26-year-old man who is autistic.

Nathaniel Coffin was last seen Tuesday night wearing sweat pants, a black zip-up fleece jacket, moccasins and carrying a duffle bag with clothes, according to police. He may also be wearing welding-type goggles, but he has no phone, ID or cash.

Lt. Lara Fening said Coffin was reported missing by his mother on Wednesday, when he could not be found to leave for a family trip.

Fening said Coffin likes to be outside walking trails near water in the wooded areas, so he is likely not in area cities.

Coffin avoids talking to people. If you see him, call the local police where you are. If you have information regarding his whereabouts, call OPD at 513-523-4321.

Nathaniel Coffin OXFORD POLICE

