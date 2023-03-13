Oxford NAACP taking nominations for diversity educator award

The Oxford NAACP Education Committee is seeking nominations for the 2023 Diversity Educator of the Year.
The award will be presented to the recipient at the NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet on April 23 at the Miami University Armstrong Center. According to Ann K. Wengler of the Oxford NAACP Education Committee, the honoree will receive a $200 award to select educational materials which promote diversity awareness and are to be shared with all staff and students in the district/school.
The criteria for the Diversity Educator of the Year are for any employee of the Talawanda School District or McGuffey Montessori school who promotes equality and fairness, demonstrates appreciation for diversity, exemplifies acceptance of all people, and challenges others to broaden their perspectives.
Letters of nomination, with a description of relevant activities by the nominee, should be sent to Ann Wengler at wengleak@miamioh.edu or to 4250 Nichols Road, Oxford, Ohio 45056. Nominations must be received by April 7.
Previous recipients have been:
- 2007, Amy Young
- 2008, Darlene Mahaney
- 2009, Ruth Pettitt
- 2010, Joe O’Flynn (also recognized Kelly Spivey, diversity administrator)
- 2011, Mel Edwards (also recognized Vicki Brunn, diversity administrator)
- 2012, Lois Meade
- 2013, Linda Bucher (also recognized Jason Merz, diversity administrator)
- 2014, Alison Bridge (Honorable Mention Kari Croucher and Teri Morris)
- 2015, Jamillah Hamidullah (also recognized Amy Macechko, diversity administrator and honorable mention to Suzie Katto and Stephanie Aerni)
- 2016, Kari King (also recognized Ashley Sammons, Jeannie Lefevers-Cummins & Nate Silberstein)
- 2017, Elise McWilliams
- 2018, Stephanie Pierson and Ryan Steffan
- 2019, Rohit Menezes, Wendy Duvall, Mark Radlinksi
- 2022, Molly Todd
