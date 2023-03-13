Oxford NAACP taking nominations for diversity educator award

The award will be presented to the recipient at the NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet on April 23 at the Miami University Armstrong Center. According to Ann K. Wengler of the Oxford NAACP Education Committee, the honoree will receive a $200 award to select educational materials which promote diversity awareness and are to be shared with all staff and students in the district/school.

The criteria for the Diversity Educator of the Year are for any employee of the Talawanda School District or McGuffey Montessori school who promotes equality and fairness, demonstrates appreciation for diversity, exemplifies acceptance of all people, and challenges others to broaden their perspectives.