Oxford leaders to vote on annexation for 92-room hotel near Millett Hall

The Fairfield Inn would bring in similar tax revenue to the city as its other eight hotels, said City Manager Doug Elliot. In the 2022 fiscal year, hotels in Oxford brought in over $555,000 to the city in “hotel tax” revenue alone, he said.

According to Elliott, the measure will likely pass, though the timeline for construction and completion remains unclear.

“I think it would be good for the city,” Elliott said. “When there are large events here, which happen frequently, we have visitors that are forced to go to hotels outside the city.”

This story was originally published by the Oxford Observer, a content partner of the Journal-News and Oxford Press.