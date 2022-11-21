journal-news logo
X

Oxford Holiday Festival 2022 full of activities for all ages

News
By Staff Report
29 minutes ago

The Oxford Holiday Festival returns this season with its craft market, ice skating, music, photos with Santa Claus and more.

On Friday, Dec. 2, local businesses will be open for shopping until 8 p.m. during the ‘Twas the Night Before Business Holiday Walk. There will be a firepit and drinks from 5 to 8 p.m. in Uptown Park, which is part of the permitted drinking district.

Music at 6:15 p.m. is by OUMC Bel Canto and at 7 p.m. by SOUL2SOUL.

More events are slated to be at the Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. It will include an Oxford Parks and Recreation Dept. Kids Korner.

OCAC schedule: Dec. 3

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Talawanda Band Boosters Craft Market

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Local musicians will be playing every hour

Noon to 2 p.m.: Pictures with Santa — he will be outside on the porch. Kids Korner crafts and activities are open

12:15 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.: A magician will be outside for entertainment

Uptown Park events (5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 3)

- Live performances by talented Miami University student groups and others

- Ice skating

- Horse-drawn carriage rides around the uptown streets

- Santa arrives by fire truck at 5:30 p.m., at the Uptown Park pavilion

- Tree lighting at 5:30 p.m.

- Pictures with Santa outside the Enjoy Oxford office, 14 W. Park Place

Read more online at enjoyoxford.org.

In Other News
1
Lost indoor cat returns home after 18 months in the wild
2
Booker T. Washington Community Center keeps ‘mind, soul and spirit’ at...
3
Talawanda Schools close due to high rate of flu
4
80 Acres Farms adds strawberries to lineup of always ‘in-season’...
5
Hunger is not a choice, giving is

About the Author

Staff Report
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top