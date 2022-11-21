Oxford Holiday Festival 2022 full of activities for all ages

On Friday, Dec. 2, local businesses will be open for shopping until 8 p.m. during the ‘Twas the Night Before Business Holiday Walk. There will be a firepit and drinks from 5 to 8 p.m. in Uptown Park, which is part of the permitted drinking district.

Music at 6:15 p.m. is by OUMC Bel Canto and at 7 p.m. by SOUL2SOUL.