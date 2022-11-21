Oxford Holiday Festival 2022 full of activities for all ages

The Oxford Holiday Festival returns this season with its craft market, ice skating, music, photos with Santa Claus and more.
On Friday, Dec. 2, local businesses will be open for shopping until 8 p.m. during the ‘Twas the Night Before Business Holiday Walk. There will be a firepit and drinks from 5 to 8 p.m. in Uptown Park, which is part of the permitted drinking district.
Music at 6:15 p.m. is by OUMC Bel Canto and at 7 p.m. by SOUL2SOUL.
More events are slated to be at the Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. It will include an Oxford Parks and Recreation Dept. Kids Korner.
OCAC schedule: Dec. 3
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Talawanda Band Boosters Craft Market
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Local musicians will be playing every hour
Noon to 2 p.m.: Pictures with Santa — he will be outside on the porch. Kids Korner crafts and activities are open
12:15 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.: A magician will be outside for entertainment
Uptown Park events (5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 3)
- Live performances by talented Miami University student groups and others
- Ice skating
- Horse-drawn carriage rides around the uptown streets
- Santa arrives by fire truck at 5:30 p.m., at the Uptown Park pavilion
- Tree lighting at 5:30 p.m.
- Pictures with Santa outside the Enjoy Oxford office, 14 W. Park Place
Read more online at enjoyoxford.org.
