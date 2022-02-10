Oxford fire chief says opioid overdose calls are down, though usage may not be

Opioid use in the City of Oxford may have decreased, but it’s hard to tell, said Fire Chief John Detherage.
The topic was brought up when City Law Director Chris Conard told council members money from a national opioid settlement with drug manufacturers has been received by the state, and Oxford leaders are now in the process of determining how it will be dispersed.
He said they are preparing two seminars to instruct Ohio government entities how to apply for some of the money. There is to be a toolkit made available encouraging regional groupings to make proposals for ways to work together.
“Ohio is ahead of many states and subdivisions (in planning for use of the money),” he said.
Detherage was asked for an update on his department’s aid calls regarding opioids and said numbers are going down, but he said that may not necessarily mean usage is falling.
“It seems there has been no increase recently,” Detherage said. “Numbers (of calls) are down because people have Narcan. There are probably a lot of overdoses we do not know about. We had one call this weekend because the person could not find their Narcan.”
He said they had 25 calls for opioid overdoses last year, with 22 in 2020 and 18 in 2019. Those numbers were approximately half for the previous three years — 42 in 2018, 46 in 2017 and 45 in 2016.
