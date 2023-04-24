Oxford Finance Director Joe Newlin dies at 64

Newlin was a well-known member of the community in Oxford. Elliott joked that Newlin, an avid walker, likely got more daily steps in than all of the other city staff combined. Newlin was a frequent volunteer and a member of several community groups, including the Oxford Lions Club, where he participated in yearly golf fundraisers alongside Elliott.

The Oxford Municipal building was temporarily closed last Thursday to allow friends and colleagues to attend Newlin’s memorial service. It was followed by a church service Friday morning and a celebration of life later that evening. Elliott said all three were well-attended.

The city appointed a temporary finance director and intends to find a permanent director within a few months. Whoever fills the role, though, will have big shoes to fill, Elliott said.

“Joe did a great job for the city as our finance director and he’ll be greatly missed.”