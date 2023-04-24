Oxford Finance Director Joe Newlin dies at 64

The City of Oxford’s late Finance Director Joe Newlin was remembered and celebrated in three well-attended services last week after he suddenly passed from a heart attack on April 14. He was 64.
Newlin, a Miami University graduate, who served the city in his role since 2008, was fondly described as “a really good person” by Oxford City Manager Doug Elliott, who began with the city just a year prior. Their careers were intertwined for 15 years.
“He and I worked together for all that time,” Elliott told the Journal-News. “I consider Joe to be a great finance director for the City of Oxford, a wonderful colleague and a friend.”
Elliott publicly commemorated Newlin in last Tuesday’s city council meeting, too.
“I just want to comment on the empty chair at the end of the table here,” Elliott said. He described Newlin as accurate “down to the penny” and a steadfast keeper of the city’s finances. It was through Newlin’s work that the city was frequently nationally recognized for its financial reporting and budgeting.
Newlin was a well-known member of the community in Oxford. Elliott joked that Newlin, an avid walker, likely got more daily steps in than all of the other city staff combined. Newlin was a frequent volunteer and a member of several community groups, including the Oxford Lions Club, where he participated in yearly golf fundraisers alongside Elliott.
The Oxford Municipal building was temporarily closed last Thursday to allow friends and colleagues to attend Newlin’s memorial service. It was followed by a church service Friday morning and a celebration of life later that evening. Elliott said all three were well-attended.
The city appointed a temporary finance director and intends to find a permanent director within a few months. Whoever fills the role, though, will have big shoes to fill, Elliott said.
“Joe did a great job for the city as our finance director and he’ll be greatly missed.”
