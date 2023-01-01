Oxford Couple of the Years 2022: Joel and Melissa Engelhard are servants of community

“Does your sports team need sponsorship? Call LaRosa’s. Does your non-profit need a place to meet? Call Joel. Does your political PAC need a place to meet? Call LaRosa’s. The list goes on. Our local Oxford LaRosa’s has a meeting room that is made available to all civic organizations that need a space. They make the space available to folks who just like to enjoy trivia contests. It is not overstating it to say that the Engelhards enable most of the service activities in Oxford to happen,” Snavely wrote.

The nomination went on to note the Engelhards support the Talawanda School District, Miami University and the Kiwanis, Rotary and Lions clubs.

“They help sponsor community events as well, including Kiwanis Pancake Day. And they provide excellent food, drink and service,” Snavely wrote.

He closed by noting, “The Kiwanis Club of Oxford recently invited Joel Engelhard to speak to the club’s noon luncheon so as Kiwanians, we know who Joel is and what LaRosa’s does for the community. I believe they are well deserving of recognition as Citizens of the Years.”