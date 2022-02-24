Oxford leaders decide management of pool will stay with city

The original RFP had drawn only two bids – Swimsafe and Cincinnati Pool Management – with Swimsafe coming in the lower of the two. When the altered RFPs were received Cincinnati Pool Management was the only bidder.

“In order to meet this additional minimum wage, Swimsafe requested an additional amount of $9,785 to meet the $11 per hour minimum lifeguard wage or $19,570 to meet the $12 per hour minimum lifeguard wage. The resolution that City Council adopted authorized the City Manager to sign a contract with Swimsafe for a total cost not to exceed $123,500. This resolution did not permit the City Manager to sign an agreement for a higher amount,” Elliott wrote in his e-mail. “Also, Cincinnati Pool Management rightfully raised an objection to any consideration of increasing the contract amount with Swimsafe after proposals had been received. A revised RFP was issued, the city notified both companies, and a notice was posted on the city’s web site with a due date of February 16, 2022. Only one proposal was received from Cincinnati Pool Management at a cost of $137,693 with a minimum lifeguard wage of $12 per hour.”

Elliott said Tuesday the city pool uses a total of 33 lifeguards.

“Every year, we bring in new ones and lose more seasoned ones. We have about 11 concession and front desk employees,” he said, adding those positions were not part of the plan to hire an outside firm. “The pool will be open this summer. Hopefully, we will have a hot summer and bring in a lot of revenue and let people see our beautiful facility.”