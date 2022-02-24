Oxford leaders decide management of pool will stay with city

OXFORD — The change back to city staff management of the pool was the result of cost increases because of a desire to pay lifeguards more than the $10 per hour which had been built into the proposed contract.
City Manager Doug Elliott notified council of the change in plans in an e-mail Feb. 18. He said it was a decision he had made with Parks and Recreation Director Casey Wooddell after consideration of the potential cost of building the increase into a revised contract. Wooddell felt the $10 per hour rate was not realistic in the local labor marketplace.
“After careful consideration, Casey and I have decided the best decision for 2022 is for OPRD to run the aquatic operations on its own, rather than contracting with a private company,” Elliott wrote. “This decision came about after we decided to redo the RFP for the management and maintenance of the Oxford Aquatic Center and the one proposal received.”
In an interview this past Tuesday, Elliott explained Wooddell had written the original Request for Proposal (RFP) using the $10 per hour figure because that is what the city had paid lifeguards last summer and it would help to evaluate bids comparing those numbers. He had wanted to pay more this summer in hopes of attracting more lifeguards to want to work at the pool.
He then asked for contract numbers based on paying $11 an hour and $12 an hour from Swimsafe and they determined it would be more fair to put out a new RFP at those amounts.
The original RFP had drawn only two bids – Swimsafe and Cincinnati Pool Management – with Swimsafe coming in the lower of the two. When the altered RFPs were received Cincinnati Pool Management was the only bidder.
“In order to meet this additional minimum wage, Swimsafe requested an additional amount of $9,785 to meet the $11 per hour minimum lifeguard wage or $19,570 to meet the $12 per hour minimum lifeguard wage. The resolution that City Council adopted authorized the City Manager to sign a contract with Swimsafe for a total cost not to exceed $123,500. This resolution did not permit the City Manager to sign an agreement for a higher amount,” Elliott wrote in his e-mail. “Also, Cincinnati Pool Management rightfully raised an objection to any consideration of increasing the contract amount with Swimsafe after proposals had been received. A revised RFP was issued, the city notified both companies, and a notice was posted on the city’s web site with a due date of February 16, 2022. Only one proposal was received from Cincinnati Pool Management at a cost of $137,693 with a minimum lifeguard wage of $12 per hour.”
Elliott said Tuesday the city pool uses a total of 33 lifeguards.
“Every year, we bring in new ones and lose more seasoned ones. We have about 11 concession and front desk employees,” he said, adding those positions were not part of the plan to hire an outside firm. “The pool will be open this summer. Hopefully, we will have a hot summer and bring in a lot of revenue and let people see our beautiful facility.”
About the Author