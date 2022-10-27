Oxford Community Foundation announces $150,000 in grants

The Greater Oxford Community Foundation (GOCF) has announced grants to local organizations totaling nearly $150,000.
“This cycle we had so many creative and interesting requests serving all aspects of the community, from kindergartners to senior citizens, to projects that help the environment, the underprivileged, and those focusing on diversity,” said GOCF Executive Director Betsy Hope. “It’s a privilege for the foundation to work alongside our area nonprofit organizations.”
The foundation’s next grant deadline is Dec. 15. Organizations funded in the current cycle were:
The Parent Project, Catholic Charities of SWOC $2,500
Talawanda Cultural Night, Kramer Elementary $1,375
Secondhand Clothes Closet, ThreadUp Oxford $5,001
Pioneer Day Demonstrators, Oxford Museum Association $300
Medical Equipment Lending Closet, Oxford Seniors $1,000
Reading at Home, Kramer Elementary $1,500
Pavilion/Shelter at Hueston Woods, KNH Dept. MU $10,000
Talawanda Veterans & First Responders Wall, FCCLA Talawanda High School $2,500
Reach Out & Read, Oxford Reach Out & Read $4,000
Cops & Kids, Police Dept. City of Oxford $11,000
Winter Holiday Show, Miami Skating Academy $1,233
Rain Boots for Kindergarten, Walks @ Bogan $650
Greenhouse Table, Talawanda Middle School $506
Art Club 2022-23, Oxford Community Arts Center $1,000
Talawanda Middle School Shows, Oxford Community Arts Center $2,500
EduTyping and Digital Citizenship, Talawanda Middle School $989
Successful and Sustainable Stewardship Initiative, Three Valley Conservation Trust. $84,400
Lived Experiences: Race at MU, Miami University $16,500
Art Installation, Inspiration Studios, Inc. $2,500
About the Author