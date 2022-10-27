journal-news logo
Oxford Community Foundation announces $150,000 in grants

News
By From The Oxford Observer
55 minutes ago

The Greater Oxford Community Foundation (GOCF) has announced grants to local organizations totaling nearly $150,000.

“This cycle we had so many creative and interesting requests serving all aspects of the community, from kindergartners to senior citizens, to projects that help the environment, the underprivileged, and those focusing on diversity,” said GOCF Executive Director Betsy Hope. “It’s a privilege for the foundation to work alongside our area nonprofit organizations.”

The foundation’s next grant deadline is Dec. 15. Organizations funded in the current cycle were:

The Parent Project, Catholic Charities of SWOC $2,500

Talawanda Cultural Night, Kramer Elementary $1,375

Secondhand Clothes Closet, ThreadUp Oxford $5,001

Pioneer Day Demonstrators, Oxford Museum Association $300

Medical Equipment Lending Closet, Oxford Seniors $1,000

Reading at Home, Kramer Elementary $1,500

Pavilion/Shelter at Hueston Woods, KNH Dept. MU $10,000

Talawanda Veterans & First Responders Wall, FCCLA Talawanda High School $2,500

Reach Out & ReadOxford Reach Out & Read $4,000

Cops & Kids, Police Dept. City of Oxford $11,000

Winter Holiday Show, Miami Skating Academy $1,233

Rain Boots for Kindergarten, Walks @ Bogan $650

Greenhouse Table, Talawanda Middle School $506

Art Club 2022-23, Oxford Community Arts Center $1,000

Talawanda Middle School Shows, Oxford Community Arts Center $2,500

EduTyping and Digital Citizenship, Talawanda Middle School $989

Successful and Sustainable Stewardship Initiative, Three Valley Conservation Trust. $84,400

Lived Experiences: Race at MU, Miami University $16,500

Art Installation, Inspiration Studios, Inc. $2,500

