X
Dark Mode Toggle

Oxford Black History Tour may may be done in-person or online

News
By Staff
1 hour ago

The City of Oxford has a self-guided Black History Tour plan available to take people around the town and on the Miami University campus.

The tour provides the opportunity for learning more about the people and places, hardships and accomplishments of the area’s Black history.

Physical copies of the tour guide are available at the Enjoy Oxford office, 14 W. Park Place, Suite C. To get it online, email info@enjoyoxford.org or go to https://enjoyoxford.org/article-archive/black-history-in-oxford-tour.

Enjoy Oxford says some locations on the tour will not have a clear place to pull over if you are driving and you will need to park in the closest parking lot if you wish to stop to observe the location more closely.

The Black History Tour of Oxford takes about an hour to complete. Some locations include Bethel A.M.E. Church, Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, the Cephas Burns House, Sycamore Car Wash and many more.

In Other News
1
WWII veteran received Ross High School diploma months before he died
2
Third Ross Schools tax levy in 9 months headed to May ballot
3
Prosecutors seek jail time for ex-Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds
4
Coroner identifies man found dead near Middletown airport, park
5
Beerhead Bar & Eatery opens in Mason, is fourth one in Ohio

About the Author

Staff
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top