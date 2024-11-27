OVI checkpoint Wednesday night in Butler County

A OVI checkpoint will be held from 8 p.m. to midnight today in Ross Twp., police announced.
The checkpoint will held on southbound Ohio 128 (Hamilton-Cleves Road) at the Ross Middle School in the 3300 block of Hamilton-Cleves.
The checkpoints, along with saturation patrols, are a continuing effort to reduce OVI related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities, a statement from the Butler County OVI Task Force says.
