School report cards still reflect COVID-19’s many impacts, officials say
OVI checkpoint tonight in West Chester Twp.

The Butler County OVI Task Force will stage an OVI checkpoint in West Chester Twp. tonight in an ongoing effort to reduce serious accidents.

The checkpoint will be set up at Ohio 747 and Peter Place from 8:15 p.m. until no later than 11 p.m. Only northbound lane drivers will be stopped to see if they are driving while impaired.

The checkpoints along with saturation patrols are part of continuing efforts to reduce OVI related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.

About the Author

Denise has been reporter with Cox since 2006. She covers Butler County including all elected office holders, departments and independent boards; Liberty, Ross and West Chester townships. She strives to deliver the most impactful, comprehensive and crucial information about all aspects of local government to her readers every day.

