OVI checkpoint tonight in Ross Twp.

The Butler County OVI Task Force will conduct an impaired driving checkpoint tonight in Ross Twp.
The checkpoint is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. and end at 11 p.m. at State Route 128 in the 3300 block of Hamilton-Cleves Road.
The checkpoints, along with saturation patrols, are part of a continuing effort to reduce OVI-related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.
The Butler County OVI Task Force is funded by U.S. DOT/NHTSA and ODPS.
