OVI checkpoint tonight in Ross Twp.

ajc.com

Credit: NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

News
By
1 hour ago
X

The Butler County OVI Task Force will conduct an impaired driving checkpoint tonight in Ross Twp.

The checkpoint is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. and end at 11 p.m. at State Route 128 in the 3300 block of Hamilton-Cleves Road.

The checkpoints, along with saturation patrols, are part of a continuing effort to reduce OVI-related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.

The Butler County OVI Task Force is funded by U.S. DOT/NHTSA and ODPS.

In Other News
1
Local carpentry students to ‘Build Back the Block’ with building sheds...
2
Key to success for Lakota West golfer: ‘Practice hard, play easy’
3
Middletown Area Neediest Youth nonprofit ‘a gamechanger’ for local...
4
West Chester Twp. police searching for backpack possibly discarded...
5
Oxford evictions spurred by low work hours when Miami University is out...

About the Author

Bryn Dippold joined the Journal-News staff in March 2025 and primarily covers the city of Middletown. Previously, she was associate editor for Cincy Magazine and worked as freelance copyeditor for Cincinnati CityBeat. She has had bylines in Cincinnati Magazine, The News Record and UC News.