OVI checkpoint tonight in Oxford

The Butler County OVI Task Force will conduct an impaired driving checkpoint tonight in Oxford.
The checkpoint is scheduled to operate from 7:30 to 11 p.m. at 5270 College Corner Pike (US 27).
Checkpoints, along with saturation patrols, are a continuing effort to reduce OVI related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.
State law requires law enforcement to announce times and locations of sobriety checkpoints ahead of time.
