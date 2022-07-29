OVI checkpoint tonight in Monroe

The Butler County OVI Task Force will conduct an impaired driving checkpoint tonight in Monroe.
The OVI checkpoint is scheduled to operate from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.. on northbound Route 4 at 6262 Hamilton-Middletown Road (Monroe Fire Department).
Checkpoints, along with patrols in the area of the checkpoint, are a continuing effort to reduce OVI-related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.
State law requires law enforcement to announce times and locations of sobriety checkpoints ahead of time.
