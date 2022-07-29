OVI checkpoint tonight in Monroe

BreakingNews
Butler County schools struggle with bus driver shortage
The Butler County OVI Task Force will conduct an impaired driving checkpoint tonight in Monroe.

The OVI checkpoint is scheduled to operate from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.. on northbound Route 4 at 6262 Hamilton-Middletown Road (Monroe Fire Department).

Checkpoints, along with patrols in the area of the checkpoint, are a continuing effort to reduce OVI-related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.

State law requires law enforcement to announce times and locations of sobriety checkpoints ahead of time.

