OVI checkpoint planned tonight in Butler County

The Butler County OVI Task Force will be conducting an OVI checkpoint tonight in Middletown.
The checkpoint will be held on southbound North Verity Pkwy. (Ohio 73) at the entrance to the Miami River County Park, which sits across from the Access Road to the 4300 Block of Tytus Ave.
The checkpoint is scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm and last no longer than 10:30 pm.
In addition to the checkpoint, there will be saturation patrols in the area, as part of the task force’s continuing effort to reduce OVI-related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.
