OVI checkpoint tonight in Hamilton

The Butler County OVI Task Force will conduct an impaired driving checkpoint tonight in the city of Hamilton.
The checkpoint will start at 10 p.m. and last no longer than 2 a.m. at 2210 S. Erie Blvd. (Ohio 4). The northbound lane will be checked.
The checkpoints, along with saturation patrols, are part of a continuing effort to reduce OVI-related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.
The Butler County OVI Task Force is funded by U.S. DOT/NHTSA and ODPS.
