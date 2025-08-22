OVI checkpoint tonight in Hamilton

The Butler County OVI Task Force will conduct an impaired driving checkpoint today in the city of Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

The Butler County OVI Task Force will conduct an impaired driving checkpoint today in the city of Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
News
By
15 minutes ago
X

The Butler County OVI Task Force will conduct an impaired driving checkpoint tonight in the city of Hamilton.

The checkpoint will start at 10 p.m. and last no longer than 2 a.m. at 2210 S. Erie Blvd. (Ohio 4). The northbound lane will be checked.

The checkpoints, along with saturation patrols, are part of a continuing effort to reduce OVI-related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.

The Butler County OVI Task Force is funded by U.S. DOT/NHTSA and ODPS.

In Other News
1
Sheriff: 39 arrested during Fairfield nightclub raid, traffic stops are...
2
Badin’s two-sport standout athlete will play soccer in Cincy
3
Butler County man charged with 9 counts of rape
4
Middletown adds police substation because of developing East End
5
U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson to host townhall event in Trenton

About the Author

Bryn Dippold joined the Journal-News staff in March 2025 and primarily covers the city of Middletown. Previously, she was associate editor for Cincy Magazine and worked as freelance copyeditor for Cincinnati CityBeat. She has had bylines in Cincinnati Magazine, The News Record and UC News.