OVI checkpoint tonight in Hamilton

The Butler County OVI Task Force will conduct an impaired driving checkpoint Friday night in Hamilton.
The OVI checkpoint is scheduled to operate from 6 pm to 10 p.m. on northbound U.S. 127 (Martin Luther King Blvd.) at Walnut Street.
The checkpoints, along with saturation patrols, are part of a continuing effort to reduce OVI-related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.
State law requires law enforcement to announce times and locations of sobriety checkpoints ahead of time.
The Butler Co. OVI Task Force is funded by U.S. DOT/NHTSA and ODPS.
