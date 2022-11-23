OVI checkpoint scheduled for tonight in Butler County

The Butler County OVI Task Force has planned an OVI checkpoint tonight, Nov. 23, in Fairfield
The checkpoint is scheduled to operate from 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. on northbound Ohio 4 (Dixie Highway) and Symmes Road.
Checkpoints, along with saturation patrols, are a continuing effort to reduce OVI-related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.
State law requires law enforcement to announce times and locations of sobriety checkpoints ahead of time.
