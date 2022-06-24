journal-news logo
OVI checkpoint tonight in Butler County

47 minutes ago

The Butler County OVI Task Force will conduct an impaired driving checkpoint today, June 24, in Hamilton.

The OVI checkpoint is scheduled to operate from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. on northbound US 127 (Martin Luther King Blvd.) at Walnut St.

Checkpoints, along with saturation patrols, are a continuing effort to reduce OVI-related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.

State law requires law enforcement to announce times and locations of sobriety checkpoints ahead of time.

