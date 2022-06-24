OVI checkpoint tonight in Butler County

The Butler County OVI Task Force will conduct an impaired driving checkpoint today, June 24, in Hamilton.
The OVI checkpoint is scheduled to operate from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. on northbound US 127 (Martin Luther King Blvd.) at Walnut St.
Checkpoints, along with saturation patrols, are a continuing effort to reduce OVI-related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.
State law requires law enforcement to announce times and locations of sobriety checkpoints ahead of time.
In Other News
1
Kings Island breaks record with World’s Largest Swim Lesson
2
Duke Energy to soon increase rates; Utilities commission will host...
3
Biggby Coffee West Chester is building community through engagement
4
Storms destroy MetroParks administrative center
5
Youth hockey players skate away from heat at Goggin Ice Center on Miami...
About the Author