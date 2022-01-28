OVI checkpoint tonight in Butler County

The Butler County OVI Task Force will be conducting an OVI checkpoint tonight in Hamilton.
The checkpoint will be held on northbound US 127 (Martin Luther King Blvd.) at Walnut Street. It is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and last through 10 p.m.
In addition to the checkpoint, there will be saturation patrols in the area, as part of the task force’s continuing effort to reduce OVI-related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.
In Other News
1
Former Fairfield man charged in online romance scam
2
TV ‘Shark Tank’ competitors who are Miami University grads ink...
3
38 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties
4
Hamilton planning new Amtrak stations, including possibly near the...
5
West Chester pledges $19.2M in funding for NorthPoint mixed-use...
About the Author