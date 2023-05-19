OVI checkpoint today in West Chester Twp.

The Butler County OVI Task Force has announced they will be checking for impaired drivers on Tylersville Road in West Chester Twp. tonight.
They will stage the checkpoint on Tylersville Road by Crosley Boulevard, which is between Cox and Butler-Warren roads, beginning at 7:15 p.m. and ending no later than 11 p.m.
The westbound lane will be checked.
“The checkpoints, along with saturation patrols, are our continuing effort to reduce OVI related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities,” Pete Reising, the task force coordinator said.
In Other News
1
Grant money will fund upgrade to College Corner railroad crossing
2
Miami University’s K-12 mental health counselor training gets federal...
3
Middletown school bus driver fired for alleged texts to student
4
Butler County property value hike could go back to 25%
5
Prominent businessman dies days after Cincinnati I-75 road rage...
About the Author