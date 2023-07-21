OVI checkpoint today in Hamilton

An impaired driving checkpoint is scheduled for today in Hamilton.

The checkpoint is 6-10 p.m. on U.S. 27 (Pleasant Avenue) at Hayes Avenue. Members of the Butler County OVI Task Force will be looking for various things in an effort to reduce impaired driving crashes.

Ohio law requires that law enforcement announce checkpoint times and locations.

Task force officials ask people to dial 911 or #677 if they see an impaired driver.