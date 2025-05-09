OVI checkpoint today in Butler County

The Butler County OVI Task Force will conduct an impaired driving checkpoint today in West Chester Twp.
The checkpoint will start at 7:15 p.m. and last no longer than 10 p.m. at Tylersville Road and Crosley Boulevard between Butler-Warren Road and Cox Road.
The checkpoints, along with saturation patrols, are part of a continuing effort to reduce OVI-related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.
The Butler County OVI Task Force is funded by U.S. DOT/NHTSA and ODPS.
In Other News
1
Butler County corrections officer honored at Fallen Officers Memorial...
2
20-year-old reunited with heart transplant team, a collaboration of...
3
Monroe annexation controversy: Butler County may intervene after issue...
4
Should property tax increases be limited to inflation? Lawmakers...
5
With levy passage, MidPointe Library looks to keep services ‘strong’
About the Author