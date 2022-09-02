journal-news logo
X

OVI checkpoint scheduled tonight in Butler County

ajc.com

News
By
49 minutes ago

The Butler County OVI Task Force will conduct an impaired driving checkpoint tonight in Fairfield.

The checkpoint is scheduled from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. on southbound Ohio 4 (7300 block of Dixie Highway) near Woodridge Boulevard.

Checkpoints, along with saturation patrols, are a continuing effort to reduce OVI related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.

In Other News
1
42 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties
2
Hamilton graduate part of NASA’s Artemis I project: What he does
3
Federal help for paying rent is running dry in Butler county
4
Weekly guide: Things to do this weekend in Southwest Ohio
5
Protein smoothies the highlight at Krazy Fit Nutrition in Oxford

About the Author

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top