OVI checkpoint scheduled tonight in Butler County

The Butler County OVI Task Force will conduct an impaired driving checkpoint tonight in Fairfield.
The checkpoint is scheduled from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. on southbound Ohio 4 (7300 block of Dixie Highway) near Woodridge Boulevard.
Checkpoints, along with saturation patrols, are a continuing effort to reduce OVI related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.
