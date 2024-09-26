OVI checkpoint scheduled in Butler County tonight

The Butler County OVI Task Force will conduct an impaired driving checkpoint Thursday night in Fairfield.
The checkpoint is scheduled to operate from 6 to 10 p.m. on Ohio 4 at Symmes Road.
The checkpoints, along with saturation patrols, are part of a continuing effort to reduce OVI-related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.
