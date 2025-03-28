OVI checkpoint Saturday in Butler County

The Butler County OVI Task Force will conduct an impaired driving checkpoint Saturday, March 29.
The time and location will be released the day of the checkpoint.
The checkpoints, along with saturation patrols, are part of a continuing effort to reduce OVI-related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.
The Butler County OVI Task Force is funded by U.S. DOT/NHTSA and ODPS.
