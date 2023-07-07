OVI checkpoint planned tonight in West Chester Twp.

BreakingNews
Tropical Smoothie Café to open in Fairfield and Liberty Twp.
The Butler County OVI Task Force will conduct an impaired driving checkpoint tonight in West Chester Twp.

The OVI checkpoint is scheduled to operate from 7:15 p.m. to 11 p.m. on northbound U.S. 42 (Cincinnati-Columbus Road) at Regal Lane.

Checkpoints, along with patrols in the area of the checkpoint, are a continuing effort to reduce OVI-related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.

State law requires law enforcement to announce times and locations of sobriety checkpoints ahead of time.

