OVI checkpoint planned tonight in West Chester Twp.

The Butler County OVI Task Force will conduct an impaired driving checkpoint tonight in West Chester Twp.
The OVI checkpoint is scheduled to operate from 7:15 p.m. to 11 p.m. on northbound U.S. 42 (Cincinnati-Columbus Road) at Regal Lane.
Checkpoints, along with patrols in the area of the checkpoint, are a continuing effort to reduce OVI-related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.
State law requires law enforcement to announce times and locations of sobriety checkpoints ahead of time.
