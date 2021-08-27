OVI Checkpoint planned for Butler County tonight

The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced an OVI checkpoint will be held at 7 p.m. today on Butler-Warren Road north of Tylersville Road in West Chester Twp.
The OVI checkpoint is funded by federal grant funds and designed to deter and intercept impaired drivers.
Members of the Butler County OVI Tasks Force, Butler County Sheriff’s Office, West Chester Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol will staff the checkpoint as well as have nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat alcohol-related injury and fatal crashes.
Law enforcement officials advises that anyone planning to consume alcohol designate a driver or make other travel arrangements prior to drinking.
In Other News
1
Cunningham Sisters make it on The Voice, a big Queen of Hearts winner...
2
West Side Little League is Hamilton’s version of ‘Rocky’
3
West Side’s dynasty, started more than 30 years ago, continues in 5th...
4
Cincinnati school board to consider COVID vaccine mandate for staff
5
Fairfield restarts its home improvement contest