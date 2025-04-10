OVI checkpoint Friday in Butler County

The Butler County OVI Task Force Friday will conduct an impaired driving checkpoint.
The time and location will be released the day of the checkpoint.
The checkpoints, along with saturation patrols, are part of a continuing effort to reduce OVI-related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.
