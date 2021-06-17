journal-news logo
I-75 south ramp reopens after dump truck hauling sludge overturns in Monroe

A dump truck hauling sludge overturned on the state Route 63 ramp to I-75 south on Thursday, June 17, 2021, closing the ramp.
A dump truck hauling sludge overturned on the state Route 63 ramp to I-75 south on Thursday, June 17, 2021, closing the ramp.

By Kristen Spicker

The state Route 63 ramp to I-75 south in Monroe has reopened after a dump truck overturned Thursday morning.

A man was trapped in the dump truck, but was removed and taken to West Chester Medical Center, an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher said.

Additional information about his status was not available.

The dump truck was hauling sludge from Cleveland-Cliffs, formerly known as AK Steel, when it overturned around 5:25 a.m. It was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

Crews worked to clean the ramp and turn the dump truck upright before reopening the ramp.

