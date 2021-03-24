‘Overjoyed to see one another’: Middletown celebrates return to all live classes for first time this school year

Middletown Schools made headlines in August by being one of the few districts in the region to start the school year with all, remote learning from home for all students as a precaution against spreading the coronavirus.

Later in fall, the district switched to a hybrid class schedule that lasted until Monday, where students attended in-person classes only certain days of the week, with Wednesdays being a learn-from-home day for all students.

Middletown was the first district in Ohio to see teachers and non-instructional staff receive the first of two coronavirus vaccine shots on Jan. 27.

The first day of all live classes saw about 4,750 students in a school building and 1,350 students, whose parents signed up for all-home learning for the second half of the school year, remaining at home.