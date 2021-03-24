X

‘Overjoyed to see one another’: Middletown celebrates return to all live classes for first time this school year

For the first time this school year, Middletown Schools held all, in-person classes in all 10 of its school buildings. The district, which was one of the few in the region to start the school year with all remote learning, had been on a hybrid class schedule until Monday. Pictured is a class from Highview Elementary. (Provided Photo\Journal-News)
By Michael D. Clark, Staff Writer

For the first time during this school year, Middletown Schools held all live classes Monday.

In February officials for the city school system of 6,100 students decided if reports of the coronavirus cases continued to decline it planned to conduct all in-person classes starting on the first school day after spring break, which was Monday.

With thousands of students all together in Middletown’s 10 school buildings for the first time in the 2020-2021 school year, district officials said operations went smoothly including no busing transportation issues.

“Teachers and students alike were overjoyed to see one another together,” said Middletown Schools’ Spokeswoman Elizabeth Beadle.

“The overall mood of the buildings is hopeful – hopeful that things start to feel ‘normal’ again and we can continue to strengthen our relationships with one another. We’re all looking forward to a positive fourth quarter,” she said.

Middletown Schools made headlines in August by being one of the few districts in the region to start the school year with all, remote learning from home for all students as a precaution against spreading the coronavirus.

Later in fall, the district switched to a hybrid class schedule that lasted until Monday, where students attended in-person classes only certain days of the week, with Wednesdays being a learn-from-home day for all students.

Middletown was the first district in Ohio to see teachers and non-instructional staff receive the first of two coronavirus vaccine shots on Jan. 27.

The first day of all live classes saw about 4,750 students in a school building and 1,350 students, whose parents signed up for all-home learning for the second half of the school year, remaining at home.

