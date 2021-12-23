Outgoing Middletown council members critical of mayor during last meeting

Mulligan said he wanted to be clear that council wasn’t divided. He pointed out Condrey.

“There is one member of council who has made a regular practice of embarrassing staff,” Mulligan said. “There is only one member of council affiliated with and works for a person and an organization that has filed multiply lawsuits against the city and this council.”

Given the actions of Condrey, Mulligan said the other council members have behaved “quite well” during meetings.

He encouraged Condrey to work better with city staff and bring her concerns to work sessions and not at public city council meetings. When staff is embarrassed in a public meeting, he’s worried what “message that sends to a potential employee,” he said.

Mulligan also addressed cuts to public safety that Muterspaw mentioned last week during his swearing-in ceremony that Mulligan attended. Muterspaw said the city can’t afford to continue reducing public safety.

But Mulligan said the city has maintained or added to public safety since 2014 and the 2022 budget continues that trend.

Vitori also mentioned Condrey during her remarks. She said there has been “much talk of division and infighting among this council,” a claim she rejects. Most votes have been passed 5-0, with some 4-1, she said.

“Those numbers depict a group that is very much on the same page, with the exception of a singular voice which often insists on attempting to uncover drummed up ethical compromises and fighting unfounded corruption,” she read from a prepared statement. “It’s good to remember that ‘When a man points a finger at someone else he should remember that three of his fingers are pointing back at himself.’”

Then she added: “Allegations are an awful way to lead. Creating doubt is a divisive approach to progress.”

She applauded City Manager Jim Palenick for his work improving the city streets through a two-year repaving project and attracting new business and development to Middletown. She called Palenick “a consummate professional who has endured undue attacks on your integrity, and has not received enough praise for your accomplishments.”

During her comments, Condrey didn’t address the criticism from Mulligan and Vitori. But she thanked them for their courage to service the public.