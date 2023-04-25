Outdoor spring craft show returns to Niederman Family Farm

LIBERTY TWP. — The Spring Finds on the Farm Craft Show at Niederman Family Farm returns just in time for Mother’s Day and is a free, outdoor shopping event with homemade and handcrafted items from multiple vendors.
“It is a very exciting time on the farm. We take a break over the winter months with the outdoor activies, so the craft event is just the beginning of our outdoor season. We look forward to getting back to providing goods and services for the community, said Bethann Niederman, who serves as the director of fun at Niederman Family Farm.
She said it’s all about coming to the farm, enjoying the day, and there’s no cost to enjoy the farm or the shopping experience. Spring Finds on the Farm Craft Show admission is free.
“We timed it to do this event just before Mother’s Day, and there are over 50 vendors,” said Niederman.
This will be the fourth year for the event. Niederman Family Farm started the craft show in 2020. There will be a variety of crafters on site, including clothing, jewelry, candles, home décor, baked goods,and more. Niederman’s will offer several popular, signature items, including apple butter and black-bean corn salsa.
“We love the opportunity to help promote our local crafters, and it was also a good fit for us. Guests will be able to enjoy and explore the sights and sounds of a farm, while shopping. In addition, the market will be open and stocked with our jams and jellies, she said.
“Just about anything someone makes, we will have available at the farm on that day,” Niederman said.
There will also be a fall event with more vendors.
“We started the event during COVID, when so many indoor events were cancelled. We felt like there was a need, and we could offer these outdoor events, and they are very popular because everyone loves shopping on a spring day,” Niederman said.
How to go
What: Spring Finds on the Farm Craft Show at Niederman Family Farm
When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: 5110 Lesourdsville West Chester Road, Liberty Twp.
Admission: Free
More info: Visit www.niedermanfamilyfarm.com. The two playgrounds and low ropes climbing course will be open.
