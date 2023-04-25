Outdoor spring craft show returns to Niederman Family Farm

“We love the opportunity to help promote our local crafters, and it was also a good fit for us. Guests will be able to enjoy and explore the sights and sounds of a farm, while shopping. In addition, the market will be open and stocked with our jams and jellies, she said.

“Just about anything someone makes, we will have available at the farm on that day,” Niederman said.

There will also be a fall event with more vendors.

“We started the event during COVID, when so many indoor events were cancelled. We felt like there was a need, and we could offer these outdoor events, and they are very popular because everyone loves shopping on a spring day,” Niederman said.

How to go

What: Spring Finds on the Farm Craft Show at Niederman Family Farm

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: 5110 Lesourdsville West Chester Road, Liberty Twp.

Admission: Free

More info: Visit www.niedermanfamilyfarm.com. The two playgrounds and low ropes climbing course will be open.