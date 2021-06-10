Outdoor concert series returns to Hamilton for second summer: What to know

Fitton Center for Creative Arts is partnering with Pyramid Hill for the second straight year on an outdoor performance series called Fitton on the Hill, which will bring three outdoor shows to the community this summer.
“This is a great opportunity to engage in the arts in so many ways, from the entertainment value and quality of the performances to the beautiful setting and outdoor sculptures at Pyramid Hill,” said Ian MacKenzie-Thurley, executive director of the Fitton Center.
The events will be held inside Pyramid Hill’s covered, outdoor pavilion, which will offer guests a sheltered viewing area in the event of inclement weather.
The Fitton on the Hill performance series will start Friday at 7 p.m. with the Yacht Rock Show featuring Just Strange Brothers. Concertgoers can expect an evening of Yacht Rock and pop classics including hits from Kenny Loggins, Chicago, Toto, The Doobie Brothers and many more.
“Just Strange Brothers give 200 percent energy to any show, and they’ve been a great fan favorite here at the Fitton Center for a few years,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.
There will be a Fitton Family Friday style event with “Jack and the Gentle Giant” presented by Madcap Puppets on June 18 at 7 p.m. and an afternoon Pops Concert featuring the Butler Philharmonic Orchestra with a 50-piece orchestra, choir, and vocal soloist Jonathan Tucker on July 11 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
“Like with all the programming at the Fitton Center, we are trying to find that variety. There’s a little something for everyone. So, you might like all three performances, and that’s fantastic,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.
Tickets can be purchased from the Fitton Center Box Office at www.fittoncenter.org/fitton-on-the-hill or by phone at (513) 863-8873. Tickets for the Yacht Rock Show and Butler Philharmonic Orchestra’s Pop Concert are $27 for Fitton Center and Pyramid Hill members and $33 for non-members. Tickets for “Jack and the Gentle Giant” are $8 for members and $10 for non-members.
How to go
What: Yacht Rock Show featuring Just Strange Brothers
Where: Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, 1763 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Hamilton. Performance will be held inside Pyramid Hill’s covered pavilion.
When: Friday, June 11 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Cost: Tickets for Fitton Center and Pyramid Hill members are $27 and tickets for non-members are $33.
More info: www.fittoncenter.org/fitton-on-the-hill Beverages will be available for purchase. Ample on-site parking and drop-off access.