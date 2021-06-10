Outdoor concert series returns to Hamilton for second summer: What to know

There will be a Fitton Family Friday style event with “Jack and the Gentle Giant” presented by Madcap Puppets on June 18 at 7 p.m. and an afternoon Pops Concert featuring the Butler Philharmonic Orchestra with a 50-piece orchestra, choir, and vocal soloist Jonathan Tucker on July 11 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“Like with all the programming at the Fitton Center, we are trying to find that variety. There’s a little something for everyone. So, you might like all three performances, and that’s fantastic,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.

Tickets can be purchased from the Fitton Center Box Office at www.fittoncenter.org/fitton-on-the-hill or by phone at (513) 863-8873. Tickets for the Yacht Rock Show and Butler Philharmonic Orchestra’s Pop Concert are $27 for Fitton Center and Pyramid Hill members and $33 for non-members. Tickets for “Jack and the Gentle Giant” are $8 for members and $10 for non-members.

How to go

What: Yacht Rock Show featuring Just Strange Brothers

Where: Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, 1763 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Hamilton. Performance will be held inside Pyramid Hill’s covered pavilion.

When: Friday, June 11 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Cost: Tickets for Fitton Center and Pyramid Hill members are $27 and tickets for non-members are $33.

More info: www.fittoncenter.org/fitton-on-the-hill Beverages will be available for purchase. Ample on-site parking and drop-off access.