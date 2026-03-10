‘Our plan is to save it if we can’: Middletown building owners look to rebuild after fire

“I got up here as fast as I could,” he said. “I couldn’t get to the building until about 7 a.m. or so. There were so many firetrucks and police.” Shane said driving up and seeing the fire was “awful.” The building was not insured at the time of the fire due to past complications, including a sewer issue. “That wasn’t the first concern, the first was if everyone was alright,” Shane said.

The blaze originated in one of the apartments above the commercial storefronts, and the cause of the fire was determined as accidental, according to Middletown Fire Chief Brian Wright.

According to Shane, the fire originated in the apartment of the building’s maintenance worker.

Shane, along with his brother, Brandon, own multiple properties downtown. A few years ago, the brothers completed a renovation at 1700 Central Ave., rebuilding 10 second- and third-floor apartment units with brand-new plumbing, electrical, roof, kitchens, bathrooms, flooring, drywall and lighting. All work was permitted, inspected and approved, according to Shane, but a past sewer issue caused a massive financial burden and delays. Because of this, the building was uninsured at the time of the fire.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Shane said saving the building is important because many other historic buildings have been demolished or slated for demolition in Middletown. Because of this, he wants to preserve the historic elements in the city. “Our plan is to save it if we can,” he said. “The last thing we want is to tear down another building.” Shane, along with his brother and Property Manager Jamie Zayas, are hoping to restore 6-8 of the 10 apartments and add parking for the residents.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

All 10 apartments were rented at the time of the fire, and 13 residents are affected. Five residents were able to find temporary housing elsewhere, and eight residents were displaced. Residents from four units are still looking for housing, according to Zayas. She frequently updates a board in The Slice with status on each of the residents. “We’re still looking for apartments or something to that nature affordable for them,” she said. “Everyone is still very much looking for items ... sofas, dressers and dishes.”

Zayas said the community has dropped off items and a local church has reached out offering furniture. An estimate on the damages is not known yet; Shane is waiting on a report from the city’s building official, which will determine whether the building can be saved or will need to be demolished. “We’re definitely hoping for the save,” Zayas said.