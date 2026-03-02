Breaking: Fire at Middletown apartment complex displaces 8 people

A fire broke out an apartment complex in downtown Middletown on Monday morning at the 1700 block of Central Avenue.

1 hour ago
A fire broke out an apartment complex in downtown Middletown on Monday morning.

Crews responded to reports of the structure fire around 5 a.m. at the 1700 block of Central Avenue, according to Middletown dispatch.

Crews remained on scene before 9 a.m. Reports indicate part of the apartment building is beginning to collapse. At least eight people were displaced.

Two people were injured from smoke inhalation, according to reports. Middletown Division of Fire is asking residents to avoid the 1700 block of Central Avenue.

No other details have been provided.

Holly Souther is a reporter for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County as well as other counties. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.