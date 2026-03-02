Fire at Middletown apartment complex displaces 8 people

A fire broke out an apartment complex in downtown Middletown on Monday morning.
Crews responded to reports of the structure fire around 5 a.m. at the 1700 block of Central Avenue, according to Middletown dispatch.
Crews remained on scene before 9 a.m. Reports indicate part of the apartment building is beginning to collapse. At least eight people were displaced.
Two people were injured from smoke inhalation, according to reports. Middletown Division of Fire is asking residents to avoid the 1700 block of Central Avenue.
No other details have been provided.
