OSU wide receiver, two-time captain featured speaker at ‘Be A Man’ event

Babb, a four-star recruit coming out of Christian Brothers College High School in St. Louis, missed the 2018 and 2019 seasons with a two ACL injuries in each knee. But he was able to play in seven of Ohio State’s games during the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

Babb was on track to play in 2021, but another ACL injury cost him that season. He still was voted a team captain by his teammates.

He suffered another knee injury last season.

He finally was cleared to return to the field against Indiana on Nov. 12, 2022. With the Buckeyes in control in the second half, Babb took the field with the offense, and Stroud looked his way for an easy eight-yard TD.

Babb dropped to his knees in the end zone as his teammates gave him time to celebrate the touchdown, before Stroud and the rest of the Buckeyes offense mobbed him.

The rest of the team gave Babb a similar reception when he reached the sideline.

The fifth-year season, who received his bachelor’s degree in communications, was awarded the honor of wearing the “Block O” jersey last season in honor of former player Bill Willis.

Last season, Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline talked about Babb’s leadership style.

“He’s a guy that rubs off on others,” Hartline told the media. “What do they say, surround yourself with people you want to become, right? So those that are maybe on the fence from a faith perspective or a positivity perspective or a guidance perspective, Kam’s there to kind of push you over the edge.”

That makes him perfect for BAM that seeks to develop active followers of Christ with the character to lead his home and the courage to change his community, Ferrell said.

During the event, which is open to anyone 13 and older, Ferrell said attendees will discuss spiritual paths to “be strong and act like men.”

Then Ferrell added: “You can be strong and love at the same time.”

HOW TO GO

WHAT: Be A Man (BAM) ‘23 Main Event

WHEN: 6-9 p.m. May 5

WHERE: Berachah Church, 1900 Johns Road, Middletown

HOW MUCH: $20, includes dinner and free gift

REGISTER: https://placeofblessing.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/1684708