Opponents to testify on Ohio property value relief bill today

The Ohio Homeowners Relief Act will get another hearing in the Ohio House Ways and Means Committee this morning, this time so opponents can have their say. All three witnesses are county auditors.

Last week, a contingent of Butler County leaders went to the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus to urge members of the House Ways and Means Committee to support a move that would slash an average 42% property value hike in the county to 25%.

Today, Warren County Auditor Matt Nolan — representing the County Auditor’s Association of Ohio — will address the committee first. As is customary, he submitted his remarks ahead of the meeting which mention his colleague Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano.

“Auditor Stinziano has eloquently laid out the implications and the challenges in artificially adjusting a century-long process of valuation in a knee jerk reaction to the current real estate market,” Nolan wrote. “Abandoning the well-established standards of mass appraisal and replacing them with the provisions of H.B. 187 would create significant discrepancies in equity and diminish the trust that our residents have in the valuation process.”

Butler County Commissioner Don Dixon, Butler County Auditor Nancy Nix, Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones and Middletown Vice Mayor Monica Nenni gave testimony on House Bill 187a week ago, a measure that would effectively override a recommendation by the state tax commissioner that would impose a huge property value jump. Middletown Mayor Nicole Condrey and other officials also submitted written testimony.

Madison Twp. Republican Rep. Thomas Hall and Rep. Adam Bird, a Clermont County Republican, introduced the legislation — that mirrors a budget amendment Sen. George Lang attached to the Senate budget bill — to vet the measure so it will hopefully remain in the state’s two-year spending plan. The bill was referred to Ways and Means.