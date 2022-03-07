Operation Pumpkin dates set; New weigh-off partner joins committee

Snyder said with Blevins as an official committee member, Operation Pumpkin can hold events leading up to the festival for anyone interested in becoming a grower or improving their gardens.

Operation Pumpkin remains a sanctioned event through the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth and will continue to abide by the organization’s rules and regulations.

Blevins will conduct his first “Grower Seminar” at 1 p.m. on March 26 at the Courtyard by Marriott in downtown Hamilton. Jeff Theil, state record holder, will be the guest speaker at the event that is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit www.operation-pumpkin.org.

OPERATION PUMPKIN

The 11th annual Operation Pumpkin is set for 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 7 and 8 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 9.