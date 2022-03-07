Operation Pumpkin dates set; New weigh-off partner joins committee

Operation Pumpkin will have a new weigh-off partner when the 11th annual event takes place this October.
“We are excited to partner with Mike Blevins, a local grower, to lead the weigh-off portion of the event this year,” said Operation Pumpkin co-chair Jason Snyder. “Mike will be officially joining the committee later this month.”
Blevins is an award-winning giant pumpkin grower, beginning in 2018. He’s grown multiple pumpkins at varying weights and achieved his personal best at the 2021 Operation Pumpkin Weigh-Off where his orange giant weighed in at 1,390.5 pounds.
“I am a proud Hamilton native and grow all of my pumpkins in the backyard of my home in Hamilton, which has been appropriately named the Cul-De-Sac Pumpkin Patch,” Blevins said.
The change is on the heels of a 10-year partnership with the Southern Ohio Pumpkin Growers, and Snyder said event organizers “are grateful for their support and partnership over the past 10 years. This change provides us an opportunity to expand all portions of the Weigh-Off and add additional educational components for growers.”
Snyder said with Blevins as an official committee member, Operation Pumpkin can hold events leading up to the festival for anyone interested in becoming a grower or improving their gardens.
Operation Pumpkin remains a sanctioned event through the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth and will continue to abide by the organization’s rules and regulations.
Blevins will conduct his first “Grower Seminar” at 1 p.m. on March 26 at the Courtyard by Marriott in downtown Hamilton. Jeff Theil, state record holder, will be the guest speaker at the event that is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit www.operation-pumpkin.org.
OPERATION PUMPKIN
The 11th annual Operation Pumpkin is set for 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 7 and 8 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 9.
About the Author